Abia LP Chairman Reacts To Judgement Sacking Candidates, Calls For Calm

The Labour Party Chairman in Abia State, Ceekay Igara, has countered the court judgement sacking the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti and other elected party candidates, noting that the said judgment is dead on arrival and cannot stand.

Igara stated this in a statement made available to the journalists in Umuahia on Friday afternoon, shortly after the court judgement.

The chairman charged all Labour Party candidates and the party faithful to remain calm and not panic, adding that the party lawyers were already on top of the matter.

He also gave his assurance that the May 29 inauguration of the governor-elect would hold as scheduled.

Channels Television earlier reported that Justice Mohammed Yunusa of the Federal High Court Kano nullified the candidature of Otti and all the candidates of the Labour Party in Abia and Kano states.

The court ruled that their emergence was not in compliance with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

A copy of the judgement delivered by the court was made available to journalists on Friday.

In the suit filed by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court ruled that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to the INEC within 30 days before their primaries renders the process invalid.