EFCC Arrests Corps Member, 23 Others For Cyber-Fraud In Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, arrested a Youth Corps member, Ogundahunsi Victor Damilare and twenty-three (23) others for their alleged cybercrime activities.

They were arrested at different areas of Ibadan, Oyo State following intelligence regarding their fraudulent cyber activities.

Other suspected internet fraudsters are Habeeb Lawal Abdulateef, Jaiye Gbolahan Emmanuel, Giwa Usman Dolapo, Olawale Tosin Segun, Bisoye Muiz Abioye, Adesina Jubril Ayomide, Opeyemi Fatolu, Salami Afeez Adewale, John Kayode, Olatunde Abass, Odeniyi Faruq Idowu, Dada Olaitan, Ilugbo Emmanuel Adekunle.

Also arrested were: Oladokun Peter Ayomide, Ogundele Gbolahan Muiz, Olawale Jokolola David, Odeniyi Kehinde Adebayo, Ibrahim Ayobami, Enikankiselu Samuel, Azeez Hassan Ayobami, Okunola Samuel, Giwa Areef Olakunle and Akinade Oluwaseun Abimbola.

Items recovered include five exotic cars, thirty-five (35) mobile phones, laptops, one Series 5 i-watch, among others.