Labour Party Rejects Judgement Against Its Elected Members, Blames Apapa

The Labour Party has rejected a judgement annulling the election of its candidates in the 2023 general elections, saying it is inconsequential, laughable and holds no water.

Channels Television reported that Justice Mohammed Yunusa of the Federal High Court Kano on Friday nullified the candidature of the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti and all the candidates of the Labour Party in Abia and Kano States.

But the party in a statement on Friday signed by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, expressed concern with the haste with which Justice Yunusa of Kano High Court discharged its duties within only 48 hours.

Ifoh said the case was taken to the court by the suspended members of the party loyal to the former deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa.

He added that the Labour Party which is mentioned as a respondent was not aware of any suit against in Kano State as the party was not served with any summons.

According to the party, the former National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, who acted as its representative in the case, has since ceased from being an officer of the party and his appearance for the party is not with any authorization from the leadership of the party’s National Working Committee.

“The judgement is not only inconsequential but also laughable and holds no water. The court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain election matters at a time when elections have since been concluded and winners emerged. The Kano Court is also not a tribunal which has the constitutional powers to entertain pre-election matters,” the party said.

LABOUR PARTY REJECTS KANO STATE HIGH COURT JUDGEMENT ENTERED AGAINST ELECTED MEMBERS OF OUR PARTY SAYS GROUP LOYAL TO SUSPENDED DEPUTY NATIONAL CHAIRMAN LAMIDI APAPA OUT TO CREATE MORE CRISIS IN THE PARTY AND DESTROY DEMOCRATIC VALUES IN NIGERIA The leadership of the Labour Party is horrified with the judgement entered against our party by a state high court in Kano state wherein it annulled the elections of our party members into various political offices across the 36 states of the federation. The party is even more concerned with the haste with which Justice M N Yunusa of Kano High Court discharged its duties as the appearance and judgement in the matter brought before it by suspended members of the party loyal to the former deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa lasted only 48 hours. The Court in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 filed by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission ruled that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to the Independent National electoral commission within 30 days before their primaries renders the process invalid. Advertisement It also ruled that the party having not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have a candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election. Labour party which is mentioned as a respondent was not aware of any suit against in Kano state as the party was not served with any summons. The former National Legal Adviser Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan has since ceased from being an officer of the party and his appearance for the party is not with any authorization from the leadership of the party’s National Working Committee. You will recall that on Wednesday, we raised an alarm that suspended National Legal Adviser Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, while the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was sitting in Abuja with all attentions focused on it, clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano state where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the national assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that the party didn’t submit register of voters to INEC. Akingbade who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for thursday. On hearing the evil agenda of Apapa’s plot, the party directed one of its counsels to appear on its behalf, an attempted that was rejected by the judge, who went ahead to give judgement against the party.

