PHOTOS: Lamidi Apapa Exits Tribunal With Security Escorts

The acting National Chairman, Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, was accompanied by security detail on Friday as he exited the Court of Appeal in Abuja — the venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

His accompaniment may not be unrelated to reactions to his attempted attendance of Wednesday’s proceeding.

READ ALSO: Lamidi Apapa, Peter Obi Attend Proceeding As Tribunal Resumes

After his inability to successfully claim the seat, the acting LP chairman was whisked out of the court with boos and jeers from some party supporters outside the courtroom.

The erstwhile deputy national chairman has been engulfed in a leadership tussle with his supporters at loggerheads with the loyalists of the suspended party chairman, Julius Abure.

See more photos below: