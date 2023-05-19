PHOTOS: Windstorm Leaves Hundreds Homeless In Bauchi

Over 250 households have been displaced after a windstorm wreaked havoc in Inkil, a suburb of Bauchi and Zoro villages in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident is said to have led to five injured.

Authorities of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Friday confirmed the two separate incidents and said relief was already on the way to the victims.

The Director, Relief And Rehabilitation, SEMA Bauchi, Bala Lame, described the incident as devastating as it warned residents to expect more natural disasters this season based on the forecast of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Lame advised that adequate precaution be taken to avoid others falling victim.

See photos below: