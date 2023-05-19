Police Rescue Two Persons Abducted During Attack On US Embassy Staff In Anambra

Police in Anambra State say they have rescued two individuals who were kidnapped during Tuesday’s attack on the US Consulate Convoy in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

According to a brief statement by spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the rescue took place in the early hours of Friday.

The police imagemaker disclosed that a joint security force rescued, unhurt, the two victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru.

He further stated that tactical operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated.

This development comes just a day after the police arrested two suspects in connection with Tuesday’s attack.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that seven persons were killed in the assault. Of the seven, three were US Consulate officials and four were Mobile Police escorts.

Speaking on the development on Thursday, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng said a Joint Security Task Force comprising of police tactical teams and troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy, raided the suspects’ hideout at Ugwuaneocha community within Ogbaru LGA.

According to him, the security operatives upon arrival, met a deserted camp.

While the camp was razed down, the Commissioner disclosed that two persons of interest have been arrested and they are under interrogations by the police.

During his press briefing at the State Police Command headquarters, Amawbia, the Commissioner also stated that the victims, five male officials of the US Embassy and four armed police escorts from Lagos were on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru.

They were in a convoy of two vehicles when the attack occurred.

The police chief said further investigations are underway and findings will be shared with the public in due time.