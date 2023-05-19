Troops Neutralise Bandits, Clear Terrorists’ Camps In Zamfara

Troops of Joint Taskforce North-West Operation Hadarin Daji in its clearance operations, have neutralized several armed bandits in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara state

The troops on Wednesday and Thursday conducted intense operations and cleared all bandits’ camps in Danbokolo, Malam Ila, Malam Sale, Kagara, Gangara, Fakai, and Manawa villages all under the Shinkafi council.

A top military source who pleaded anonymity told Channels Television that heavy contact was made with the armed bandits during the operations, and several of them were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds to the mountains beside Fakai Village.

He said, “the operation is ongoing until bandits are cleared from the state, several are already fleeing Zamfara State due to the intensity of the military operations and Air bombardment around all identified bandits’ hideouts.”

During the operations, the troops equally recovered three AK-47 rifles, two magazines, two locally made guns, and pairs of military camouflage uniforms. A motorcycle belonging to the terrorists was also burnt