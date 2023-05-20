Five Abducted Varsity Students Rescued In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued five students of the Federal University Gusau in the state, following their abduction.

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Mohammed Bunu, in a statement on Friday, said armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the house of one Isah Mai Bread in the Sabon Gari area of Damba village, Gusau Local Government Area (LGA).

Bunu, through the Second-in-Command, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar, disclosed that the assailants collected N200,000 from the occupant of the home and proceeded to the student apartment of the area.

They allegedly abducted two male students and three female students to an unknown destination.

“On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Damba Division, mobilized the striking force of the division for search and rescue operations and rescued two of the victims namely Blessing Matthew ‘F’ and Comfort Olola ‘F’ were rescued and taken to police clinic for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Command reinforced the striking force of the division to assure the rescue of other victims.

“While on search and rescue, the operations team intercepted the bandits at Karazau forest of Damba village at about 1300hrs on sighting the police the bandits took to their heels and abandoned the remaining three students,” the statement read.

Bunu stated that the victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and later reunited with their families, adding that efforts were in top gear with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

The police commissioner urged the good people of the state to assist the police and other security agencies with timely and credible information to restore peace and normalcy to the state.