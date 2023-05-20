TCN Notifies Rivers Residents Of Seven-Hour Power Outage

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has notified affected Rivers State residents of a blackout between 9 am and 4 pm on Saturday as maintenance activity is conducted at its transmission substation in Port Harcourt.

The firm made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that maintenance work is being carried out on its 60MVA 132/33kV transformer at Elelenwo Transmission Substation, Port Harcourt, today, Saturday, 20th May, 2023, from 9 am to 4 pm for seven (7) hours only,” it said.

According to TCN, the activity would result in an interruption of bulk power supply from the 60MVA transformer for the period.

“Port Harcourt DisCo would, therefore, be unable to offtake power for onward delivery to its customers in BORI, RSTV, IGBO ETCHE, ELEME PETROL CHEMICAL LTD, ONNE, TIMBER, OYIGBO, KOMKOM and NDOKI for seven (7) hours only on the stated today.

“We sincerely apologise for every inconvenience this would cause electricity consumers living within the specified areas. Bulk power supply will be restored as stated,” it added.