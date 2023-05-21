10th Assembly: Stick To Zoning Formula, Group Tells APC

As the race for the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives thickens, a group under the aegis of the Niger Delta Rights Advocates has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stick to its zoning arrangement for the position of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

The group says deviating from the zoning formula will amount to insults to party loyalty.

This is coming barely 24 hours after some elected members of the 10th House of Representatives say they will present a consensus candidate to challenge the candidates put forward by the ruling APC.

But the Niger Delta Rights Advocates in a statement by its National Coordinator, Bright Ngolo said the 10th National Assembly leadership must be built around character, integrity, popularity, respect for the institution and getting the due of members to ensure even development is attracted across board.

The group added that micro zoning the post of Deputy Speaker to Benjamin Kalu from South East is a reward for loyalty to the party as the campaign office he erected to market the APC was riddled with over 100 bullets by yet to be identified assailants due to his resilience in harvesting votes for the APC.

The statement maintained that it “remains a moral burden for the nation to consider the inclusion of the South-East zone to the leadership matrix of the nation and the formation of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly presents an auspicious opportunity”.

The group therefore urged the ruling party to stick to its position, saying “it would amount to a great disservice to this nation if emotional and or any other mundane sentiments are put on the table as considerations in the choice of the House leadership”.

