Barca Women Suffer First League Defeat In Almost Two Years

Barcelona’s women’s side fell to their first league defeat in almost two years on Sunday, losing 2-1 at Madrid CFF.

Already crowned champions of Liga F for the fourth consecutive season, Jonatan Giraldez’s side had little on the line in their final top flight match of the season.

The Champions League finalists were last beaten in Liga F on June 1 2021, after which they embarked on a 62-game winning streak in the league.

Sevilla snapped their run earlier in May with a 1-1 draw and Madrid CFF followed that by inflicting an extremely rare defeat, their first in 65 top flight matches.

Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji struck twice for the hosts while two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas pulled one back for Barcelona, her first goal after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Barcelona face German side Wolfsburg in the Champions league final on June 3 in Eindhoven, a competition they won for the first time in 2021.

AFP