Buhari Did His ‘Best’ And Is ‘Fulfilled’ Leaving Office, Says Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is fulfilled leaving as Nigeria’s leader after serving for eight years.

This is according to presidential aide Garba Shehu who featured on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. He noted that his principal has done his best for the country.

“The President feels fulfilled. He has done exceptionally well as best as he can in the circumstances in which he has found himself. He is satisfied going home for the next president to contribute and build on the foundations he has laid,” the presidential aide said.

Presidential aide Garba Shehu says President Buhari is fulfilled after eight years as Nigeria's leader and has done his best. He says Nigerians will appreciate Buhari's efforts later.

While President Buhari recently apologised to Nigerians over his government’s actions and inactions, asking for forgiveness, Garba Shehu says the action does not connote wrongdoing

“You can’t walk on eggs without breaking them. It is absolutely not possible. So, the apology by President Muhammadu Buhari did not indicate acceptance of wrongdoing on his part,” he noted.

According to him, some persons may have been “inadvertently” offended by Buhari’s actions. But such actions are not intentional, he said.

“And certainly, the President is not a malicious person as to go out to deliberately hurt people,” Mr Shehu maintained.

He believes the Nigerian leader’s move is about taking responsibility.

In appraising his principal’s fight against insecurity, the presidential aide argued that Buhari has succeeded in rolling back the Boko Haram insurgents.

Asides from that, the military is now better equipped to handle the country’s security challenges unlike before, he said. Buhari’s efforts, he believes, will be better appreciated sooner or later.

“The Army has made so many acquisitions – drone technology etc. So, much has changed and President Muhammadu Buhari will be appreciated, if not now, [it will be] later,” the presidential spokesman noted.

On the economy and Nigeria’s inflation rate, Mr Shehu said while the country’s situation is not ideal, the global economic condition should be put into context.

He highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic as one which affected the global economy and that Nigeria was not isolated.