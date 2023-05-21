Buhari To Commission 650,000 BPD Dangote Petroleum Refinery On Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday commission the 650,000 BPD Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

According to a Twitter statement by the Dangote Group, the refinery will be churning out Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), aviation jet fuel and Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK), among other refined products.

Speaking about the magnificent plant, the CEO Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Sanjay Gupta, stated that “everything in this plant by way of size is the first. It is the largest single-train refinery in the world.

“There is no single column which can process 650,000 barrels per day anywhere else,” he humbly boasted.

“Everything in this plant by way of size is the first. It is the largest single-train refinery in the world. There is no single column which can process 650,000 barrels per day anywhere else” – Sanjay Gupta, CEO #DangotePetroleumRefinery#EnergyForAll #AfricaEmpowered pic.twitter.com/LqS7XX81So — Dangote Group (@DangoteGroup) May 21, 2023

The launch of this refinery is expected to take place in Lagos State.

The Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi in a tweet earlier in January noted that the “Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical complex in Lekki sits on land that is more than 3 times the size of Victoria Island”.

He added that the fertilizer plant was already producing.

The Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical complex in Lekki sits on land that is more than 3 times the size of Victoria Island. Fertilizer Plant already producing; Refinery (largest single-train Refinery in the world!) should begin producing this year. 📷: @HafsatuShinkafi pic.twitter.com/y8EQPRWJ6l — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 23, 2022

Experts believe that the Dangote Refinery could help achieve macroeconomic stability in Nigeria, however, they say it cannot eradicate all the problems in Nigeria’s oil sector.

The plant which is arguably Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the worlds biggest simple-train facility will no doubt create more employment opportunities for Nigeria’s teeming population.

And while the refinery is a game-changer for the nation’s troubled oil sector, one that will increase human, labor, and capital stock productivity, the experts say Nigeria needs to use its oil revenues wisely, to create a better future, especially as the world is moving toward renewable energy technologies.

Dangote’s Refinery is a step in the right direction – a shift from Govt operating refineries to the private sector doing it. And it’s not the only private effort @NigeriaGov is actively supporting. There are other private players — several currently building Modular Refineries. pic.twitter.com/0o31YGekRd — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 15, 2021

Facts about Dangote Petroleum Refinery