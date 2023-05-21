Champions Man City Feel ‘Unstoppable’, Says Grealish

Jack Grealish claimed Manchester City feel “unstoppable” as the Premier League champions set their sights on an historic treble.

City celebrated their fifth title in six seasons by beating Chelsea 1-0 at a jubilant Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were crowned champions on Saturday when second placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

After trailing Arsenal for much of the season, City blew the Gunners away with 12 successive league wins to make it three consecutive titles.

READ ALSO: Man City Celebrate Premier League Title Triumph After Beating Chelsea

Asked if City have felt invincible during their blistering run, Grealish said: “We have. It’s mad because I spoke to some of the lads not long ago and I said, ‘Imagine if someone would have said to you to win the league you’ve got to go and win 12 games in a row’.

“I’m not saying I didn’t think we could do it but it was going to be difficult. We’ve got so much talent in this squad and I think at the moment we feel unstoppable. And it doesn’t stop here, we’ve still got some massive games coming up.”

City are enjoying a period of Premier League dominance not seen since Manchester United won five titles in six seasons between 1996 and 2001.

Their dynastic credentials are already well established, but emulating United’s 1999 treble triumph would lift City into even more rarified air as one of English football’s greatest ever sides.

City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on June 3, then take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul seven days later.

“We can enjoy it with our fans and think about the FA Cup final and Champions League final. We want to win all three. We are going to work a lot and will do our best to get those trophies,” City midfielder Bernardo Silva said.

‘Not a bad start’

City have never won the Champions League, losing the 2021 final against Chelsea.

Guardiola is searching for a third Champions League crown and his first since winning it with Barcelona for the second time in 2011.

In his second season with City, Grealish has grown to admire the intense Spaniard’s unique managerial style.

“I can’t speak high enough of him. It’s a bit weird the way he just knows everything,” Grealish said.

“There’s certain games I come into and I think, ‘what’s he going to come out with today’, and he just comes out with different tactics every game. He’s a pleasure to work with and I love him.”

Grealish’s improved form has been important to City’s success this season, but no-one has been more vital than record-breaking striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has broken the single-season Premier League goal record after scoring 36 times and has netted 52 times in all competitions.

As he danced in front of the jubilant City fans after the trophy presentation, Haaland said: “It’s a dream. It’s just unreal and I’m so happy.

“These are memories I will remember for the rest of my life. We’ve been fighting so hard. I’m just going to enjoy this day.

“It’s such a special moment with this trophy and all the players and the whole club. It’s amazing.

“Debut season, 36 goals so far, Premier League trophy and two finals left. Not a bad start.”

AFP