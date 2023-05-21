Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Imo State 

Gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest Rev Fr Jude Maduka of Christ the King Catholic Parish in the Ezinachi/ Ugwuago community of Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Imo State Police Command spokesman Henry Okoye confirmed the development to Channels Television on Sunday.

He said the cleric was kidnapped on Friday evening by gunmen, contrary to speculations that the incident happened on Sunday morning while the priest was preparing for mass.

Following the directive of the commissioner of police in Imo state, the spokesman noted that men of the command are on the trail of the kidnappers.

He promised that the command will do everything possible to rescue the Catholic priest unhurt and unconditionally.