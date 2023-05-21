La Liga Now Belongs To Racists, Vinicius Says After Latest Racist Abuse

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior, has labeled the Spanish La Liga a championship of racists after facing yet another racist abuse in his team’s 1-0 loss to Valencia on Sunday.

The second half of the game became chaotic after Vinicius squared off with the Valencia fans and was later sent off for hitting Hugo Duro during a brawl.

There was a delay of several minutes after Vinicius appeared to be racially abused by a Valencia supporter.

Reacting to the incident in a Twitter post, the Brazilian said racism is now normal in La Liga as it is not the first, second, or third time he has been racially attacked.

He said that Spain is now known in his home country Brazil as a country of racists.

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I’m so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano, and Messi today belongs to racists.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

“And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here,” Vinicius wrote.

Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

Real Madrid had on no fewer than three occasions issued statements to condemn racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior.