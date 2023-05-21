Motorists Stranded As Tanker, Bus Collide Along Kogi-Abuja Highway

A fuel-laden tanker on Sunday morning collided with a Hiace bus carrying pepper and tomatoes on Sunday morning along Koton-Karfe – Abuja highway in Kogi State causing heavy gridlock.

The accident which occurred around 7 am hindered vehicles from passing through the scene of the accident due to intensive inferno.

The State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Stephen Dawlung who confirmed the accident, said six people were involved in the accident but four were rescued unhurt while two others that sustained injuries are rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Explaining the cause of the accident, the Sector Commander stated that a Toyota Hiace carrying tomatoes and pepper coming from Abuja axis lost control as a result of high speed and somersaulted to the other lane of the road and collided with an oncoming truck carrying substance suspected to be petroleum product.

According to him, the fuel spill from the truck resulted in an intensive inferno that prevented vehicles from passing through the road.

He added that the accident occurred in front of the Federal Road Safety office in Koton-Karfe and that his men were on the ground immediately after the accident occurred and were able to rescue all the occupant of the bus and the truck, stressing that there were no casualties recorded as a result of the accident.

He advised motorists to always adhere to road regulations by limiting their speed, especially during the rainy season to avoid incessant road crashes on the highways.