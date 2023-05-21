One Killed As Gunmen Invade Kwara Community, Cart Away Cash, Phones

One person has allegedly been killed with huge cash and phones carted away as gunmen invaded two communities in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the first attack which occurred in Gure community last week left one person dead.

The attack on Boriya on Saturday however recorded no casualty.

But victims of the second attack, who are mostly traders, lost huge sums of cash and handsets, it was gathered.

The Transition Interim Committee Chairman of Baruten, Abdulrasheed Bello Lafia, confirmed that death at Gure.

According to him, “This security challenge is everywhere and we have initially moved close to a hundred soldiers there but yet this is happening. Being a border community, we need an army barrack there.

“On Monday, an innocent trader was killed by the gunmen who invaded that community. The guy just returned from the market and after offloading his load decided to follow the driver to drop other goods and passengers.

“But in the process, armed robbers struck and started shooting. The victim first ran inside a house but came out a few minutes later and was shot. The armed robbers thought he was coming to attack them”, he added.

On his part, a resident, Mr Gabriel Jubril said “A boy was killed at Gure during the first invasion while the second one on Saturday at Boriya left no casualty. But these attacks are giving residents serious concern”, he added.

Reacting to the incident, the state police command’s Spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi described the latest incident “as an armed robbery attack on a trader in Boriya, where money and handsets were stolen.

“No death, no injury and it wasn’t an attack on a community against another as far as the command is aware, ” Okasanmi said.

The speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, who hailed from the local government condemned the attacks in both communities.

Danladi-Salihu assured that the government would do everything possible to avert recurrence of the unfortunate incidents.

The speaker, who represents Ilesha/Gwanara state constituency, also urged the citizens and residents of the areas to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agents.

“My heart is heavy in the wake of recent attacks that have occurred in some of our communities. We understand the pain and suffering that these attacks have caused to the affected individuals and families.

“And we want to assure you that the government is taking prompt action to avert any future occurrences”

“We also condemn these attacks in the strongest terms possible and we assure you that as representatives, we are doing everything within our power to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are apprehended and brought to justice.

“There is because we understand the importance of ensuring the safety and security of our citizens, We will not rest until we have put in place measures that will prevent any future occurrences of such attacks”, he added.