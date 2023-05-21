Peter Mbah’s Lawyer Questions NYSC’s Denial Of Gov. Elect’s Certificate

A legal practitioner, Chris Ekemezie, says the Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, has no reason to forge a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The NYSC certificate which Mbah presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 general elections has become a subject of public discussion after the NYSC repeatedly denied the certificate.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Ekemezie who represents the Enugu State Governor-elect wondered why NYSC had to deny that the certificate with Mbah was issued by them.

“If a man has passed through all the rudiments at the camp, did the primary assignment, deferred it, and returned and completed his primary assignment at the NYSC, why would he now begin to forge a certificate to that effect?

“A certificate he didn’t have to pay for; it’s not an exam certificate. It’s just for you to be present and do the primary assignment then you get it. When he completed, it was given to him,” Ekemezie said

According to him, Mbah was posted to Lagos State where he finished camping, and was posted to a law firm for primary assignment. He added that Mbah deferred his service to go to law school but returned to complete it.

“If you posted him to Lagos, he served; posted him to place of primary assignment, he served there. He applied for a deferment of his service so he can go to law school and he was allowed to go to the law school. He finished law school, returned, and was reposted to the same place of primary assignment and finished. So, why would NYSC deny the certificate issued at the end of the day?” he queried.

Ekemezie claimed Mbah had approached the Director General of the NYSC to explain that the certificate was not forged but the DG has refused to listen to reasons and that is why the Governor-elect has now approached the court to prove his case.