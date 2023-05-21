Resident Doctors Suspend Strike

The leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its one-week warning strike which it embarked upon on Wednesday, May 17.

President of the association, Dr. Emeka Orji, told Channels Television via a telephone conversation that the association suspended the action for two weeks after reaching some agreement with the government on Friday.

He, however, stated that the doctors will meet again on the second day of June this year to review progress made with the agreement signed after which the association will decide on their next line of action.

Channels Television earlier reported that the resident doctors and the Federal Government have reached an agreement over the five-day warning strike embarked upon by the association.

On May 17, NARD began a five-day warning strike to press home its demands after a 14-day ultimatum to the government lapsed.

The doctors are demanding, among other things, the payment of all salary arrears for their members as well as the immediate upgrade of infrastructure in public hospitals.