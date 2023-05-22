Ajaka Resigns Position As APC Deputy Spokesperson

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtala Ajaka, has relinquished his position within the party.

Ajaka who was one of the APC governorship hopefuls in Kogi failed to clinch the party’s ticket. He lost to the former local government Auditor-General in the state, Ahmed Ododo.

READ ALSO: Kogi APC Suspends Wards, LG Excos

Not leaving anything to chance ahead of the November 11 governorship poll in Kogi, the APC deputy spokesman wrote a letter to the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

In a letter dated May 17, Ajaka also resigned from his position as a member of the National Working Committee.

“I write to inform your good self and the National Working Committee of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, of my decision to resign my office as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and also as a member of the NWC,” the letter read in part.

“This gesture is a consequential act to the resignation of my membership, a notice of which I have already communicated in writing to the APC Chairman of Ajaka Ward 1 in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State.

“Kindly permit me to extol the exemplary brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity and political dexterity with which Your Excellency, being supported by the current National Working Committee, has successfully bonded the hitherto fragile fabrics of the Party, firmly enough to record the most eminent victories in the last general elections.

“Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the Party, under your able charge, will help the incoming administration to upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.”

Despite ceasing to be an APC member, the Kogi politician failed to indicate the next party he intends to pitch his tent with. However, there are reports that he is working to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), so as to be adopted as the party’s standard-bearer for the governorship election.