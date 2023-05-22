Brazil Govt Protests To Spain Over Racist Abuse Of Vinicius

The Brazilian government said Racial Equality Minister Anielle Franco would present an official complaint to Spanish authorities and La Liga.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated May 22, 2023
(FILES) Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior reacts to being insulted pointing at the stands during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023. – Spanish prosecutors opened a probe on May 22, 2023 into racist chants aimed at Real Madrid’s star forward Vinicius Junior during a match as the football federation president admitted the country had a “problem” with racism. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

 

Brazil said on Monday it had formally protested to the Spanish ambassador and would lodge an official complaint with authorities in Madrid over the latest incident of racist abuse directed at Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior.

There has been an outpouring of condemnation in Vinicius’s native Brazil since the Real Madrid star was targeted with racist abuse during the club’s 1-0 loss at Valencia on Sunday.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (3R) confronts Valencia's officials as he leaves after being sent off the pitch by the referee during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP/)
A foreign ministry source meanwhile told AFP the government had protested to Spain’s ambassador in Brazil.

READ ALSO: Brazil’s Lula Condemns Racist Abuse Of Vinicius

“The Spanish ambassador is away from Brasilia, but we have already been in contact with her by telephone to express the Brazilian government’s displeasure over the repeated racist attacks against (Vinicius) and the need for an adequate response,” the source said.

The match in Valencia was halted for several minutes after Vinicius, who has repeatedly been targeted with racial slurs in Spain, was abused again Sunday from the stands.

The referee wrote in his post-match report that shouts of “monkey” had been directed at the player.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the abuse, which triggered a flood of support for Vinicius, including from fellow Brazil stars Neymar and Richarlison and retired legend Ronaldo.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (C) leaves after being sent off the pitch by the referee during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Brazil “deeply regrets that no effective measures have yet been taken to prevent the recurrence of these racist acts,” the government said in a statement.

It called on Spanish authorities to “punish the perpetrators and stop further cases,” and urged FIFA, the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga to take “the necessary measures.”

Spanish prosecutors opened an investigation of the incident on Monday, and Spain’s sports council said it was analysing video images to “identify the perpetrators of these insults and behaviors to propose the appropriate sanctions.”

