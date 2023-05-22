CJN Tasks Stakeholders On Human Trafficking

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has urged all critical stakeholders to synergise to tackle human trafficking and other issue of gender-based violence in the country.

Justice Ariwoola spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Biennial Conference of the National Association of Women Judges in Nigeria.

The CJN said the fight against human trafficking is pertinent because it largely affects women and vulnerable persons in the society.

According to him, the salient issue which has taken a new dimension, including organ harvesting is a cankerworm eating deep into all spheres of the country

However, he urged all female judges to uphold the rule of law and ensure women get equal access to justice in the country.