Dangote Came To Lagos With Nothing, Built An Empire In 45 Years – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has hailed the entrepreneurial spirit of Aliko Dangote.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Monday during the commissioning of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Lagos.

While praising the efforts of the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, the Lagos State leader said his story is worthy of commendation and emulation

“The first story is about a young Nigerian 45 years ago and you see the coincidence in the story,” he said at the event in the Lekki area of Lagos.

“45 years ago, who came to Lagos, all the way from another mega-city, Kano, who saw the prosperity, the diversity of our country, who came with nothing but in 45 years has built the biggest empire in the world for Africa.”

While also speaking at the event, Dangote lauded Lagos State for creating conducive environments for businesses.

“Those like me, who have made Lagos our home will testify that since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation, the government of Lagos State has been exceptionally remarkable in its commitment and support for the private sector,” he noted.