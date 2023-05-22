PHOTOS: Tribunal To Rule On Live Broadcast Of Proceedings Today

The 2023 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja is set to deliver judgement on Monday (today) on the request for live coverage of proceedings.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had filed an application on May 8 for an order to allow the live coverage of the daily court proceedings on the case they brought against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, following the February 25 election.

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, followed suit with a similar application asking that proceedings of the tribunal be televised.

Tinubu, a week later, opposed the application for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the election petition, describing it as an abuse of court process.

See photos from the court: