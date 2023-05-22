WhatsApp Allows Users To Edit Sent Messages

Users of Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp will be able to edit sent messages up to 15 minutes.

WhatsApp, in a post on Monday, said, “You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up.”

Meta Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg also made the announcement on his verified Facebook page.

“You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they’re sent!”

Last month, WhatsApp said its users can now access their individual accounts on as many as four phones.

WhatsApp, which was launched in 2009, and later acquired by Zuckerberg’s Meta, has amassed billions of users worldwide.

Meta is the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.