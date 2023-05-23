[UPDATED] 2023 Elections: Tribunal Gives Obi, Atiku Three Weeks To Prove Cases

The Presidential Election Petition Court has given three weeks to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku; and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, to prove their cases regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

This was stated during a proceeding at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday.

In order to ensure a speedy hearing of the petition, the court said there would be no oral examination of witnesses and that the adoption of witness statements will be required.

For star (or expert) witnesses, 30 minutes shall be used for evidence in chief, while 20 minutes will be for cross-examination, and five minutes for re-examination.

Peter Obi’s hearing is to commence on May 30 and end June 23.

For the PDP’s part, Atiku was also given three weeks to prove his case, with hearing commencing on May 30 and ending on June 20.

The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) was given one day to prove its case as it had only one witness to call.

In line with Section 41(3) of the 1st Schedule of the Electoral Act, the court added that there shall be no oral examination of witnesses as witnesses will only be allowed to adopt their written statements.

APM’s hearing will begin on May 30 to end July 3 and is expected to close its evidence on June 6.

The First Respondent (INEC) was given two days, while the 2nd and 3rd respondents (Tinubu and APC) have five days.

Hearing for the consolidated suit is to commence on May 30 across the board while Labour Party and the PDP would close theirs on June 23.

The Tribunal is also expected to sit all week, including Saturdays.