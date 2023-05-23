Alleged Assault: Court Fails To Sit, Adjourns Seun Kuti’s Trial Till Wednesday

The Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos on Tuesday failed to sit in the case against Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti.

No official reason was given for the absence of Magistrate Justice Adeola Olatubosun who has been hearing the case but a source told our correspondent that she was away attending a conference.

Kuti was brought to the magistrates’ court but upon learning of the absence of the magistrate, he was immediately taken to the police station at Panti.

One of his lawyers confirmed to Channels Television that the case had been adjourned till Wednesday, May 24.

The lawyer also told our correspondent that the team of lawyers had followed the police to Panti to see how the release of their client could be arranged as the four additional days of remand granted by the court expired Tuesday (today).

Meanwhile, outside the court premises, a group of people who called themselves members of the ‘Free Seun Kuti campaign’ staged a protest calling for the immediate release of the artist.