Seun Kuti’s Release Awaiting ‘Administrative Approval’ – Lawyers

The lawyers of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti on Tuesday said “administrative approval” is the only thing preventing their client from regaining freedom after eight days in police custody.

Kuti was arrested last Monday after turning himself in to the Lagos State Police Command for investigation of his alleged assault on a policeman.

Though a magistrates’ court in the Yaba area of Lagos State granted bail to the embattled singer, he has yet to be released.

His lawyers, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, and Kunle Adegoke, SAN, in a statement made available to Channels Television, said the court was to sit on Tuesday (today) to receive the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Lagos.

However, according to Kuti’s lawyers, the Magistrate “is attending a training course”.

They added that the advice of the DPP was not ready as the police investigation team was still holding on to the case file.

“Nevertheless, the release of Mr. Kuti on bail, as ordered by the Magistrate, is only waiting for administrative approval,” the statement read.

“That process has nothing to do with whether or not the court has a physical sitting. We are hopeful that Mr. Kuti will be out today on the bail granted him, having fulfilled the terms.”

See the full statement below: