Biden Appoints US Presidential Delegation To Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration

US President Joe Biden has appointed a delegation on his behalf to attend the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu next Monday.

The White House stated this on Monday in an official statement titled ‘President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu’.

According to the statement, the nine-member delegation will be led by the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria,” the White House said.

The members of the Presidential Delegation also include Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja, Mr. David Greene; United States Representative (D), California, Sydney Kamlager-Dove; and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce, Marisa Lago.

I am honored to join ⁦⁦@SecFudge⁩ as part of the Presidential Delegation to Nigeria. https://t.co/JNs7UqUKZV — Judd Devermont (@JDevermont) May 23, 2023

The delegation also includes Commander of U.S. Africa Command, General Michael E. Langley; Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency, Enoh T. Ebong; and Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Mary Catherine Phee.

Others are Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, Judd Devermont; and Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development, Monde Muyangwa.