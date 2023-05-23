Disease Outbreak: FG, WHO Launch Emergency Response Initiative

The Federal Government in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged off a three-pillar approach that would prepare for, detect and respond to emergencies during outbreak of diseases.

Flagging off the programme in Damaturu, Yobe State, the Chief Consultant, Epidemiology at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Godwin Ntadom, revealed the initiative tagged ‘Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (Surge)’ is aimed at improving readiness and coordination at all levels.

Yobe, a state recovering from Boko Haram insurgency, is faced with both human and natural disasters.

In 2022 alone, 74 persons were killed and 30,000 hectares of farmlands submerged by flood, while 35,000 households displaced from their ancestral homes across the state despite the warnings by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

The Commissioner for Health in Yobe State, Lawan Gana, in his remarks, welcomed the initiative, explaining that despite the efforts put in place, the state is still facing inadequate skilled human resources and limited logistics.

The initiative, launched across the six geopolitical zones of the country, is expected to develop the capacity of public health workers to respond swiftly and timely to all emergencies.