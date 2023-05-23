Governor Inuwa Emerges As Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman

Governor Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe State has emerged as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He was unanimously elected by the 19 northern governors during their Forum’s meeting held on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja and will take over from his Plateau State counterpart Simon Lalong on May 29th.

Lalong has been serving in the position since 2019.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Inuwa promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues across party divides.

“We will work hard to ensure that we catch up with the rest of the country, possibly with the developed parts of the world so that our people will feel the impact of good governance we all pursue,” he said in a statement by the Director- General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Misilli.

According to him, the Northern region of the country is sitting on not only oil and gas deposits but solid minerals which the Forum has no reason not to exploit and put to use for the benefit of the people.

On his part, Lalong urged his successor to bring his sterling leadership qualities to bear in the discharge of his duties as the NGF chief.

He also described the last four years as challenging times for the region and called on the incoming governors to work together in ensuring the area is safe.

“However, with our collective and individual efforts coupled with the support of the Federal Government and security agencies, we were able to do our best to contain the situation,” the Plateau governor noted.

“Without the series of meetings and engagements we held, our people would have been thrown into deeper hunger and despair as the threat by criminals restrained them from engaging in farming which is the main economic activity of the region.

“Although we have not overcome this challenge completely, we have substantially improved the situation. We hope that the incoming Governors and those continuing their second terms will work together with the Federal Government to ensure the region is secure.”