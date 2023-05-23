Seun Kuti Finally Released 

Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has been released from police custody after meeting his bail conditions.

His lawyer Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) confirmed that he was released around 7.30 pm Tuesday.

According to him, the singer was released to his family after meeting his bail conditions.

They also confirmed that he would be at the magistrate court tomorrow for the proceedings which was adjourned today. The purpose of that proceeding is to receive the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s advice.

Earlier today, the Chief Magistrates Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos failed to sit in the case against Seun Kuti.

No official reason was given for the absence of Magistrate Justice Adeola Olatubosun who has been hearing the case but a source told Channels Television offline that she was away attending a conference.

Seun was brought to the magistrate court but upon learning of the absence of the magistrate, he was immediately taken to the police station at Panti.

One of Seun Kuti’s lawyers confirmed to Channels Television that the case has been adjourned till tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24.

His lawyers also said that they have followed the police to Panti to see how they can arrange the release of their client as the four additional days of remand granted by the court expires today.

Meanwhile, outside the court premises, a group of people who called themselves members of the “Free Seun Kuti campaign” staged a protest calling for the immediate release of the afrobeat singer.