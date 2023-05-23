Oyo Gov Makinde Dissolves Cabinet Six Days To Inauguration

Ahead of his inauguration on May 29, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet, in preparation for the ceremony.

In a letter dated Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the governor terminated the appointments of all political office holders, urging them to hand over government properties in their custody.

The letter was signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Segun Ogunwuyi.

It reads: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political officeholders with effect from today. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.”

Governor Makinde is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term in office come May 29, having won the governorship poll by a landslide.