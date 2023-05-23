Second Niger Bridge Named After Buhari – Fashola

The Federal Government has named the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola disclosed this while briefing the press after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

“And because my colleagues in cabinet and the governors of the South-East who have spoken to me have decided that the Second Niger Bridge must have a name, in consultation with them, we have decided we would also declare open the Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra State and Delta,” he said at the event.

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad also corroborated Fashola, saying the bridge has been named after the Nigerian leader.

“The Second Niger Bridge is to officially be called/known as Buhari Second Niger Bridge,” he tweeted.

President Buhari had virtually commissioned the bridge and other federal projects on the same day.

The ceremony was done during the FEC meeting and was witnessed live at the Asaba interchange of the bridge by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, his Imo State counterpart Hope Uzodimma as well the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige among others.

According to Ngige, the people are excited over the bridge because it signifies the true handshake across major geographical zones.

At the event, the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe points to the enormous benefits of the bridge, especially, the ease of traffic while the Asagba of Asaba Prof. Chike Edozie described it as a parting gift from President Buhari which will positively impact Nigeria’s economy.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Second Niger Bridge took place on the 10th of March, 2014.