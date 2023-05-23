Tinubu’s Govt To Commission Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Says Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday, said the incoming administration of Senator Bola Tinubu will commission the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He disclosed this during an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the chamber in the State House, Abuja.

According to the minister, the planned date for the commissioning of the crucial public asset is June 30.

“There is a critical section in the four-kilometre last mile to Lagos. It is technical but what has delayed it is that we found black cutting soil under the pavement,” he stated.

“We have decided that we will remove it and replace it so that we do a proper job instead of being in a hurry to commission it. That will be deferred to the next administration and the expected completion date is the 30th of June.”

Thereafter, Fashola invited President Buhari to virtually commission some projects embarked upon by his ministry across the country.

They include the Dr Goodluck Jonathan Federal Secretariat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; the Ebele Okeke Federal Secretariat in Awka, Anambra State; and Malam Yahaya Gusau Federal Secretariat in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Others are the Loko-Oweto Bridge linking Nasarawa and Benue States, the Ikom Bridge in Cross River State while the Road project is the completed section of the over 200 kilometres of the Kano-Kaduna Dual Carriage Expressway

The minister also explained that the newly commissioned Second Niger Bridge has been named after President Buhari.

“And because my colleagues in cabinet and the governors of the South-East who have spoken to me have decided that the Second Niger Bridge must have a name, in consultation with them, we have decided we would also declare open the Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra State and Delta,” he said at the event.