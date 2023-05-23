Tribunal Set To Give Pre-Hearing Report, Trial Schedule

The Presidential Election Petition Court is set to give its report on the pre-hearing session that has been on for two weeks.

In the same vein, the panel will give the trial schedule for all parties to pick up from the registry.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, made this known on Tuesday, shortly after their arrival to begin the day’s proceedings.

The court will also determine whether or not to consolidate the three surviving petitions before it.

The petitions are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, is present in court to witness the proceeding.

At the last sitting, Tinubu’s lawyers led by Akin Olujinmi opposed the call for consolidation, maintaining that merging all the petitions would adversely affect his ability to defend all the issues that were raised against him by the petitioners.

Olujinmi insisted that the petitioners did not only raise various issues against him, but were equally seeking different reliefs.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, and Labour Party remained neutral, leaving the decision to the court.