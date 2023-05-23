U20WC: Flying Eagles Target Knockout Spot In Battle Against Italy

The Flying Eagles are set to take on Italy in their second game at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup with a win enough for them to reach the knockout phase of the competition.

Nigeria defeated debutants Dominican Republic 2-1 in their first match at the age-grade tournament and go into Wednesday’s clash with Italy knowing victory will see them through to the round of 16 in Argentina.

Italy on their part saw off heavyweights Brazil 3-2 to top the Group D standing and a win for either side will confirm their supremacy in the lot.

Congratulations to Nigeria on their win in their #U20WC opening game 🇳🇬 Another big night on the world stage for the Super Eagles 🙌

Head to Head

The matchday two encounter is the second time both sides will clash at this level. Nigeria and the Little Blues first met in the 1987 edition when Italy defeated Nigeria 2-0.

But Nigeria have participated 13 times in the competition, winning it five times against Italy’s best outing, a third place finish at the 2017 edition.

At the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, Coach Ladan Bosso’s boys are expected to seal early passage to the next stage.

Bosso is hoping that his boys will be more clinical when they take on the Europeans.

“Against Dominican Republic, we saw what they could do and we were able to subdue them. We missed so many chances and we need to work on those chances before the next match,” the gaffer said ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Time for Italy Vs Nigeria U-20 Match

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles and Italy take to the pitch at 7:00 pm (Nigerian/WAT) on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023.