After Providing Power, Roads, Training, The Onus Is On Akwa Ibom People To ‘Rise Up’ – Emmanuel

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, says the people of his state have several basic amenities at their disposal to achieve success as local entrepreneurs.

In an exclusive chat Wednesday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Emmanuel was asked to comment on the ease of doing business in Akwa Ibom and access to education that would enable locals to thrive in their trades.

The governor noted that a lot of the people in the state would say the first challenge they have is access to uninterrupted power supply.

READ ALSO: I Deliberately Closed Borders, Nigerians Later Appreciated It – Buhari

Addressing the hurdles that exist in the power sector, he said there were several considerations the state government made before its entry into power generation.

Emmanuel also stated that makes sure basic education is free, to the extent that residents’ West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees are paid for, after which they can attend vocational centres.

“If I go that far — I make sure I generate and now I want to make sure they have light, I want to make sure they have access roads, I want to make sure they are trained, and if I get that now as government — I think the onus is on them, individuals, to rise up to that occasion,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Today, I’m one of the very few that generate electricity in this country, and I generate, on the average, every day, 150 MW,” he said, while arguing that a problem arises at this point in the value chain.

“I generate 150 MW, I don’t own transmission. Where will that take me to? The distribution company is some kind of semi-privatisation that wasn’t even a model that was an African environment-induced model.

“Whether it’s an IMF model or whichever model you’re using, it wasn’t tied to our sociocultural systems, so it did not work, which is why I went for a utility company — because the distribution companies couldn’t work,” he explained.