Buhari Chairs Valedictory Session Of FEC Meeting In Presidential Villa

Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have converged on the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja for the commencement of its valedictory session, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and all 44 ministers and ministers of state are physically in attendance as the President begins by swearing in seven federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The FEC, which has held no fewer than 15 sessions in 2023 alone, is expected to adopt the conclusions of the last three of its meetings, comprising two extraordinary meetings and one regular meeting.

Buhari is also expected to officially dissolve the cabinet, after which an opportunity will be given for speeches and encomiums by each of the ministers.

After the official cabinet dissolution, the ministers are expected to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.