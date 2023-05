A bus conveying intending Muslim pilgrims from Nasarawa State to the nation’s capital, Abuja crashed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around Kara in the Keffi Local Government Area of the state as they were proceeding to Abuja ahead of their departure to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, May 25 to perform this year’s pilgrimage.

The accident was not fatal but an unconfirmed number of the pilgrims sustained injuries.