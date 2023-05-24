EFCC Arraigns Apostle For Fraud In Enugu

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), today arraigned one Apostle Uchechukwu Samuel before Justice H.O. Eya of the Enugu State High Court, Enugu on a seven count charge bordering on stealing, conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretense.

He pleaded “not guilty” when all the charges were read to him. In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel Ani Ikechukwu Michael asked the court to fix a date for trial to commence.

The court admitted the defendant to bail and adjourned till July 4 and 5, 2023 for hearing.