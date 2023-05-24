‘Family Dey’: Seun Kuti Hails Brother Femi, Sister Yeni, Others After Release

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti on Wednesday expressed his appreciation for his family members, in the wake of his release from police custody on Tuesday after eight days.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday night, moments after his release, Kuti said though he is an “orphan”, he still had family.

“I be orphan o but family deeeey!! @femiakuti @madekuti @yeniakuti @mopcentre @funkekut and Lande Ransome-Kuti,” read the caption of a photo of his elder brother Femi Kuti and nephew Made.

In a separate post, he expressed his “profound thanks” to everyone who showed him “all this love”.

He added, “All my friends that showed up! Thanks most especially to my beautiful wife @chefyeidekuti”.

The son of the late Afrobeat icon Fela also showed his gratitude his legal team, including “Uncle Femi Falana (SAN) Uncle Olumide Fisika (SAN) Uncle Kayode Adegoke (SAN) Barrister Ogunlana. Ade Ademiluyi. @mantis_afrikaanus”.

“I owe u my freedom and my Sanity,” he said in the post.

Kuti, in yet another appreciation post on Wednesday, described his release as a birthday gift to his elder sister, Yeni, who turns 62 today.

“My freedom is your birthday day gift u said so Happy birthday Big Sis. You are an extra ordinary force for good in this world and we are more than happy to have u in fact we are lucky!! @yeniakuti,” he said.

The artist had turned himself in to the Lagos State Police Command on May 15 for investigation of his assault on a policeman captured in a now viral video.

Although the magistrates’ court in the Yaba area of Lagos State granted him bail the following day, he was held until his release on Tuesday (yesterday).