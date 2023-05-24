Gbajabiamila, Wase In Open Disagreement During Plenary 

There was some tension between the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Idris Wase at close of plenary earlier on Wednesday.

Both men openly disagreed over the duration of Thursday’s plenary as the speaker insisted that proceedings should be short enough to allow him and other members attend the official commissioning of the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.

The deputy speaker on his part maintained that the work of parliament should come first and members who would like to attend the commissioning should do so without affecting Thursday’s plenary.

Wase had protested the zoning formula of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership of the about-to-be inaugurated 10th National Assembly while Gbajabiamila had backed the party’s endorsement of Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) as his successor and Ben Kalu (Abia) as Wase’s successor.