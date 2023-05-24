JUST IN: Nigeria Air Plane To Arrive On Friday, Says Sirika

Plane for Nigeria Air will arrive the country on Friday ahead of commencement of operations, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has confirmed.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, the minister said that a Nigeria Air aircraft will land in the country in two days as part of processes to commence operations and unveiling of the delivery process.

He promised that the aircraft will be unveiled in Nigeria’s colours in fulfillment of all the promises made by the administration in the aviation sector.

He, however, noted that the only incomplete item is the aerotropolis, which is the airport city and is 60 percent complete.

According to him, the ground work has been completed, and are looking to conclude work on the airport city by the next administration.

Sirika had at an aviation stakeholder’s forum in Abuja in March said that Nigeria Air will commence full operations before the end of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding to a question on when exactly Nigeria Air will commence operations, the minister had said, “Before the end of this administration, before May 29th, we will fly.”

He added that the Federal Government is leaving the aviation sector better than it met it having achieved over 90% of the aviation sector road map.