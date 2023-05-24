Rock Queen Tina Turner Dies At 83

By Channels Television
Updated May 24, 2023
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 31, 2012 shows US singer Tina Turner arriving on the red carpet for a fashion show in Beijing. – Music legend Tina Turner is the subject of one of the most successful biopics ever made but she tells the makers of a new documentary there’s much more to her story. “Tina” by Oscar-winning directors Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin premiered on March 2, 2021 at the Berlin film festival. (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP)

 

Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress who electrified audiences from the 1960s and went on to release hit records across five decades, has died at the age of 83, a statement announced Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” read the statement on the official Instagram page of the eight-time Grammy winner, who encountered fame first with husband Ike Turner, then as a wildly successful solo act after escaping the violent marriage.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

“Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Media reports said the singer had died in Switzerland where she had been living in recent years.

