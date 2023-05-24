Kwara Governor Abdulrazaq Emerges New NGF Chairman

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

He replaced Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State whose tenure of office would elapse on May 29.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by Tambuwal at the end of the 7th emergency meeting of the state governors held on Tuesday night in Abuja.

It was gathered that Governor Abdulrazaq emerged through consensus while Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was chosen as vice chairman of the forum.

“On the leadership of the Forum, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, emerged the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum through a consensus, and the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde is now the vice chairman,” the communique read in part.

“Members expressed satisfaction with the success of the just concluded induction for new and returning governors that took place between the 14th and 19th of May, 2023.

“Members committed to sustained collaboration among the states through enhanced peer review, learning at the sub-national level and deepening the relationship with the federal government and other institutions.

“Finally, members were briefed by the Chairman of the Forum that the Hon. Minister of Finance has granted the request of the Forum to immediately stop further deductions from the accounts of states to meet Local Government Councils London Paris Club obligations and the monies so far deducted be paid back to the states.”