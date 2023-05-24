‘We Gave Our Best’, Buhari Thanks Ministers, State House Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja thanked his ministers and State House staff who worked with him in the past eight years.

The President, who will hand over to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29, said he is proud that he and his cabinet gave their best to Nigerians.

At a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House Council Chamber, the President thanked all the ministers for their steadfastness in pursuing the goals of the administration, urging support for the incoming President.

“I am proud to say we gave our best,’’ the President was quoted as saying in a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

The President directed the ministers to tidy up their work and avoid last-minute rush that could compromise the good deeds they had done over the years.

“In the cause of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues. I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.

“For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can,’’ he said.

The President attributed all the good work and goodwill received by the administration to God’s intervention, adding, “I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together.’’

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29th, 2015, one of such is my favorite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he stated.