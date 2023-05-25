Inauguration: DSS Warns Against Unruly Behaviours, Non-Adherence To Protocols

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned citizens and all individuals against unruly behaviours and non-adherence to protocols during inauguration activities to usher in the new administration.

In a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the DSS said it is aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country.

According to the Service, the aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

May 29: DSS To Work With Sister Agencies For Tinubu’s Inauguration

“Based on these, citizens, the media and Civil Society Organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events.

“They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises.

“This is more so that such undesirable acts will serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion.

“Additionally, all unauthorised (and unaccredited) persons are warned to stay away from restricted and certain designated areas at the event venues,” the statement partly read.

The Service reiterated its earlier call for the populace to remain calm and law abiding, adding that it will continue to sustain collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inaugurations.

It would be recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) on 18th May, 2023 held a World Press Conference during which he announced activities for the Presidential inauguration.

The major highlight of the activities is the swearing-in of the President on 29th May, 2023 in Abuja. On the same date, new Governors will also be inaugurated in most of the States.