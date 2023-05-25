Nigeria Will Continue To Thrive Under Your Leadership, Buhari Tells Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari believes Nigeria will prosper under Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Buhari said this at the conferment of national awards on the President-elect and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

“The Nigerian people have recongised your leadership qualities, political acumen, and passion to serve our great nation and have entrusted you with the burden of governing our beloved country,” he said at the event which was held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday.

“I have no doubt that Nigeria will continue to thrive and achieve new heights under your leadership. You are the best candidate for the elections and Nigerians have chosen wisely.”

While hailing Tinubu for what he described as his “transformative leadership” as Lagos governor between 1999 and 2007, Buhari said such speaks volumes of the President-elect’s “dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people”.

According to him, Tinubu is someone committed to the unity of the country and has in the past shown such qualities.

He, however, reminded Tinubu and Shettima that the nation faces a lot of challenges and urged them to be compassionate, lead with wisdom, and exhibit transparency when they take over next Monday.

“These are the foundations upon which our national progress and development can be laid,” Buhari added.

In conferring the honours to them, Buhari said: “Today, with the authority vested in me as the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have conferred the national honours of GCFR on His Excellency Bola Tinubu and that of GCON on His Excellency Kashim Shettima.”

At the ceremony, the President also handed over the transition document which contains three key documents – briefing notes (on each of the nine priority areas covering key sectors), a compendium (which captures the priority programmes and projects implemented by his administration) and a Policy Status update.

The President also handed over the baton of service to Tinubu, indicating that government is a continuum. The event is the first in a series of events leading to the May 29 inauguration.